WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WW International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ WW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.54. 46,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,161. WW International has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $297.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.60 million. WW International had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WW International will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WW International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 97,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WW International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WW International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

