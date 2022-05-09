XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) versus Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Financial Analysis

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -2,808.83% -85.42% -46.98% XL Fleet 184.55% -13.89% -12.53%

48.6% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of XL Fleet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and XL Fleet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million 101.60 -$153.56 million ($2.47) -1.68 XL Fleet $15.60 million 12.06 $28.79 million $0.18 7.39

XL Fleet has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XL Fleet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Innoviz Technologies and XL Fleet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 XL Fleet 0 1 0 0 2.00

Innoviz Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 173.75%. XL Fleet has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 802.26%. Given XL Fleet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Innoviz Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XL Fleet beats Innoviz Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

XL Fleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

