Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.98. 1,380,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,255. Xylem has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average of $104.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,198,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 323,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

