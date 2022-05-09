Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$640.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$7.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$8.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.27.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$635.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,871,172.97. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$36,733.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$770,575.52. Insiders sold 232,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,880 over the last ninety days.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.