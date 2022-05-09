Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

YELP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $30.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71. Yelp has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.28.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $701,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,162. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

