Yosi Albagli Acquires 10,000 Shares of Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET) Stock

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating) insider Yosi Albagli acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £1,900 ($2,373.52).

Ethernity Networks stock opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. Ethernity Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of GBX 16.40 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 63 ($0.79). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

