Yosi Albagli Acquires 10,000 Shares of Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET) Stock

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating) insider Yosi Albagli acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £1,900 ($2,373.52).
Ethernity Networks stock opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. Ethernity Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of GBX 16.40 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 63 ($0.79). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.70.
About Ethernity Networks
