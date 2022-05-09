Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $115.39 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.