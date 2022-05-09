Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to Post $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $82.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.46. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.89%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,750,000 after buying an additional 575,715 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

