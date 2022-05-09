Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.65 billion and the highest is $4.01 billion. Ball posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $15.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.47 billion to $17.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.94.

BLL stock opened at $71.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $70.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 396,954.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,269 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

