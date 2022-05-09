Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $559.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $559.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $566.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $526.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.94 and its 200-day moving average is $126.08. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.