Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $559.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $559.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $566.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $526.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.94 and its 200-day moving average is $126.08. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
