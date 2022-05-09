Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Clarus reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

CLAR traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $21.31. 35,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,688. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $792.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Clarus by 333.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 32,567 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 11.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Clarus by 16.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

