Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) will post $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $7.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

EA stock opened at $115.29 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $114.39 and a twelve month high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average is $129.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $369,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,826.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,555 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

