Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.08 Million

Brokerages expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) to report sales of $68.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $70.90 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full-year sales of $282.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $283.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $366.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $374.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EngageSmart.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESMT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth $43,808,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth $2,725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth $4,183,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESMT opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

