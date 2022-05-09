Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.08 Million

Brokerages expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) to report sales of $68.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $70.90 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full-year sales of $282.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $283.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $366.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $374.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EngageSmart.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth $43,808,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth $2,725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth $4,183,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ESMT opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $38.83.
EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.