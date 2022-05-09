Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $165.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.79 and a beta of 1.41. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

