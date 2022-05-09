Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) to announce $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Equitable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Equitable posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equitable will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Equitable stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $916,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,032,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

