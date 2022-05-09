Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Fidus Investment reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 138.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDUS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of FDUS stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.70. 140,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $481.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 23.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

