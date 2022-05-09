Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.04). Fiverr International posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

FVRR stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.23. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $262.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Fiverr International by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiverr International by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fiverr International by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

