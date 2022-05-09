Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Full House Resorts’ earnings. Full House Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Full House Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Full House Resorts.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.08. 21,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.24. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $243.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Full House Resorts (FLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.