Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 53.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

AJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 493.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 56.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

