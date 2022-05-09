Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $0.98. J&J Snack Foods reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J&J Snack Foods.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.48). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at $811,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JJSF traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.64. 654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.56. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $122.21 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 78.09%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

