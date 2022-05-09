Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.65. Leidos posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE LDOS opened at $103.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 7.7% in the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 175,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1,503.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 151,094 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

