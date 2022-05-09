Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will announce $187.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $195.20 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $176.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $751.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $733.44 million to $786.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $847.21 million, with estimates ranging from $811.94 million to $873.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.67.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $140,595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKTX opened at $265.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.67. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $256.26 and a 52-week high of $498.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.