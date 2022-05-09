Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). MediWound posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDWD. Aegis lowered their price objective on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MDWD stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

