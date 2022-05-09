Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.44 Billion

Brokerages expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.46 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $8.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $32.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.96 billion to $32.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $33.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $33.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $103.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.97. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

