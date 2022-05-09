Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) to post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Novo Nordisk A/S also posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novo Nordisk A/S.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,571,000 after purchasing an additional 365,146 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $907,000.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $111.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.82.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.