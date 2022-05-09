Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Analysts expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) to report $3.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings. Omnicom Group posted sales of $3.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full year sales of $14.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $14.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $704,112 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 595.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 216,433 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 139,691 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.38 on Monday. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

