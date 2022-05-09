Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million.

In related news, major shareholder Richmond Hill Investments, Llc bought 129,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $873,119.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen M. Cook bought 6,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $47,167.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 491,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,927 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

RSVR opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

