Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.57 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $19.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $19.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.85 billion to $21.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $96.24 on Monday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Ross Stores by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 121,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

