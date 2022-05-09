Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.40). SeaSpine reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SPNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 2,023.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 65,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 78.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 27,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $317.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

