Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Post Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) to announce $2.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39. Synopsys reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $7.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after buying an additional 447,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after buying an additional 388,406 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,105,000 after acquiring an additional 361,945 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,559,000 after acquiring an additional 305,194 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS stock traded down $10.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $263.91. 30,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,082. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.