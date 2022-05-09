Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. Wendy’s posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Wendy’s by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 45.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Wendy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Wendy’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

