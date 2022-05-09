Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Triumph Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,584,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 644,832 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 949.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 476,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after buying an additional 431,460 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at $5,643,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.