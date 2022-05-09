Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.41. Visteon reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 315.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.32 million.

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $104.84. The stock had a trading volume of 215,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,031. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.96. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $134.57.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

