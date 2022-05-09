Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.60 million and the lowest is $32.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $134.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $136.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $142.93 million, with estimates ranging from $139.20 million to $147.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMRC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.73. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $517.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

