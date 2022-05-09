Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

BJRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $631.21 million, a P/E ratio of 897.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $62.00.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

