Zacks: Analysts Expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Post Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings per share of $4.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,227.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 239,150 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $395,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 83.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $861,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

