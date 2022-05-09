Zacks: Analysts Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) to post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chart Industries.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
