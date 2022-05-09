Zacks: Analysts Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) to post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.65. The stock had a trading volume of 561,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,545. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.