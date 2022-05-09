Zacks: Analysts Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Post -$0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.53) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.64). ChemoCentryx posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 45.26% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCXI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth $1,142,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 56,227 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.96. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $42.16.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

