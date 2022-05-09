Zacks: Analysts Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.07.

Shares of CHD opened at $95.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $203,912,000. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after acquiring an additional 514,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.