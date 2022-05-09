Zacks: Analysts Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) to post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). CuriosityStream reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CURI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 367.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 53,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 523.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 192,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

