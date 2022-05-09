Zacks: Analysts Expect Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) will announce $3.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. Dominion Energy posted sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full-year sales of $15.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.49 billion to $15.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.61 billion to $16.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 178.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,029,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,472,000 after buying an additional 223,578 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 124.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 29,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

