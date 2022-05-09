Zacks: Analysts Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $2.85. EPAM Systems posted earnings of $2.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $12.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $15.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

Shares of EPAM opened at $347.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.54. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

