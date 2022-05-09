Zacks: Analysts Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) will post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRTX. Cowen cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

