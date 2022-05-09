Zacks: Analysts Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) to post $151.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.64 million. Immatics posted sales of $8.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,600.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $184.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.57 million to $189.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $40.39 million, with estimates ranging from $39.13 million to $41.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($2.24). Immatics had a negative return on equity of 154.19% and a negative net margin of 260.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of IMTX opened at $7.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $469.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Immatics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 137,570 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 548,407 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

