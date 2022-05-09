Zacks: Analysts Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) to report $2.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the highest is $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.83 billion to $10.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
TAP opened at $53.14 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.