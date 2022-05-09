Zacks: Analysts Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) to announce $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.17 billion and the lowest is $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $12.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.41.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 32.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,166,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $255.74 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.68 and its 200 day moving average is $275.74. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

