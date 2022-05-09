Zacks: Analysts Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.76. Premier Financial reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $918,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 45.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 131,970 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 70.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFC stock opened at $26.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $932.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.32. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

