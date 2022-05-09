Zacks: Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Post $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) will report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2,323.61% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.90.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.13.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $15,362,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

