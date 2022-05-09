Zacks: Analysts Expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seelos Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEEL. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

In other news, insider Raj Mehra purchased 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $56,666.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 79,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 180,105 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 56,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 18,515 shares in the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEEL opened at $0.58 on Monday. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a current ratio of 10.07.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

