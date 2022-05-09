Zacks: Analysts Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Post $2.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) to post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on WST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WST opened at $306.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.31 and a 200 day moving average of $402.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $300.18 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

